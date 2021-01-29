Second woman charged with the murder of Paul Fletcher in Rayleigh
A second woman has been charged with murder after a man died in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Paul Fletcher, 31, was found unresponsive at an address on Worcester Drive in Rayleigh, Essex, at about 01:00 GMT, and died at the scene.
Kelly Blackwell, 25, of Southernhay in Basildon, is accused of killing him and is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Hannah Sindrey, 23, of Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, is also charged with murder.
She is due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on Monday.
