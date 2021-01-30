Stephen Morrison death: Further arrest over fatal car park stabbing
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a stabbing in a car park.
Stephen Morrison, 30, was found seriously injured in Epping Road, Epping, Essex, at about 20:00 BST on 23 June 2020. He died later in hospital.
The arrested man, from London, was detained on Friday and bailed until February while inquiries continue.
Twelve other people have been arrested in connection with the case so far.
Three will face no further action, while nine are still released on bail or remain under investigation, Essex Police said.
The family of Mr Morrison, from Plaistow in east London, previously described him as "larger than life itself".
