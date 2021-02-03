Mick Norcross: Inquest opens into former Towie star's death
An inquest into the death of former The Only Way Is Essex star Mick Norcross has opened.
The businessman and father of Kirk Norcross, who also appeared in the ITV show, was found dead at his home in Bulphan at 15:15 GMT on 21 January.
Chelmsford Coroner's Court heard the 57-year-old was found hanged. The inquest was adjourned until 22 July.
Fellow Towie stars past and present, including Gemma Collins, described Norcross as a "true gentleman".
Coroner's officer Sarah Lee said Norcross was found hanged in the basement of his home.
"Paramedics attended and sadly pronounced him dead," she said.
"Police attended, all protocols were followed, and his death was confirmed as non-suspicious."
She said a post-mortem examination, carried out at Basildon Hospital on 26 January, gave his provisional medical cause of death as suspension by ligature.
Norcross first appeared in the reality show in 2011 in his position as owner of the Sugar Hut, a Brentwood nightclub which was often attended by the cast.
He left the show two years later, stating that the venue's prominent place in Towie had damaged its brand.
The star posted a tweet to his 505,000 followers on 21 January, saying: "At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that's good enough."
