Car enthusiasts in Essex fined for meet near Basildon police station
A group of car enthusiasts who held a meet opposite a town's police station have been fined for breaching coronavirus lockdown regulations.
Police officers were working at the Basildon station when they noticed the gathering across the road in Great Oaks car park on Wednesday evening.
When officers arrived "they found a group of drivers... who had met up to inspect each other's vehicles".
The Essex force said 13 fines were issued and the drivers were dispersed.
Sgt Steve Parish, from the Roads Policing Unit, said the force had been "impressed with how well car enthusiasts" had generally adhered to the government's "stay at home" message throughout the pandemic.
"We would ask them to keep doing that. Getting together for a meet is not permitted under the current regulations," he added.
"We understand you, like anyone with an active hobby, are desperate to get back to normality, but we have some way yet to go before we can do that.
"Please continue to stick to the rules and keep yourself, your loved ones and our officers safe."
