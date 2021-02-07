Buckhurst Hill fire: Man arrested on suspicion of arson
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a pub in Essex.
Firefighters were called to the Three Colts pub in Princes Road, Buckhurst Hill, at 16:49 GMT after the owner discovered a fire on the ground floor.
It is not believed anyone was hurt in the blaze but the ground floor has suffered fire, smoke and heat damage.
A man was arrested in Loughton at about 18:00 and was being questioned in police custody.
