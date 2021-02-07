Storm Darcy: Covid vaccination centres close due to snow
- Published
A Covid-19 vaccination centre in Essex has closed because of heavy snow.
An amber warning is in place across much of the east and south-east of England and the centre at Clacton Hospital has shut.
Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust said those with appointments at the centre on Sunday would be able to rebook from Monday.
A site at the Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich will close at 13:00 GMT, the trust added.
Five vaccination centres run by Suffolk GP Federation will also close early.
The sites at Trinity Park in Ipswich, Woodbridge Community Hall, Debenham Community Centre and The Mix in Stowmarket will close at midday, while the EpiCentre in Haverhill will shut at 16:00.
Julie Smith, from the federation, said: "We've had a bit of an assessment of the situation out there with the roads and the sites themselves and unfortunately we think we need, for patient safety reasons, to close early."
She added people could rebook using their booking references, but if they do not, then the federation would reschedule them.
The amber warning - which also means disruption to gas, telephone or mobile phone coverage is likely - covers parts of Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Kent and Medway and lasts until 09:00 on Monday.
