Snow: Two Covid vaccination centres in Essex closed for third day
- Published
Two Covid-19 vaccination centres in Essex are shut for a third day because of heavy snow.
A yellow weather warning for snow is in place across parts of eastern England.
Vaccination sites at Clacton Hospital and Colchester Utd's Jobserve Community Stadium have been closed since Sunday.
Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, which runs vaccination centres, said those with cancelled appointments could rebook on the NHS national booking website.
Dozens of schools that were open for key worker and vulnerable children have also closed because of the snow, the county council posted on its website.
Gritters were out again in the early hours across Essex, between 2am and 5am. Looks like we may be seeing a break in the snowing in some areas at least... Check which roads get gritted at https://t.co/O5s1HUBiq4 #EssexGritters pic.twitter.com/4L8J1gFbb7— Essex Highways (@essexhighways) February 9, 2021
The yellow warning, which covers Essex and the whole of the eastern side of Great Britain, is expected to be in place until 23:59 GMT on Wednesday.
Essex Highways said gritters were out in the early hours across Essex.
Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, said: "We've had a band of snow coming in from the North Sea, associated with Storm Darcy, that gave anywhere up to 25cm [10in] of snow on Sunday and since then we've just been dealing with this constant stream of snow flurries coming in.
"We are going to see further snow showers coming in from the North Sea, a lot of them fairly light."
It would remain cold until the weekend and it could "take some time to shift this snow", he said.
