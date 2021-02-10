BBC News

Snow: Two Covid vaccination centres in Essex closed for fourth day

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe vaccination centre at Colchester United's stadium was expected to reopen later in the week

Two Covid-19 vaccination centres in Essex are shut for a fourth day because of heavy snow.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place across parts of eastern England.

Vaccination sites at Clacton Hospital and Colchester Utd's Jobserve Community Stadium have been closed since Sunday.

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, which runs vaccination centres, said those with cancelled appointments could rebook on the NHS national booking website.

image copyrightVictoria Jones/PA Wire
image captionSnow had settled on beaches, including Thorpe Bay, and the yellow weather warning was expected to be in place until 23:59 GMT

The vaccination centre at Clacton Hospital is due to reopen Thursday, while the hub at the football stadium should be open on Friday.

Some schools that were open for key worker and vulnerable children have also closed because of the snow, the county council posted on its school closures website.

The yellow warning for snow, which covers Essex and the whole of the eastern side of Great Britain, is expected to be in place until 23:59 GMT.

Essex Highways said gritters were out in the early hours across the county.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Dan Holley, BBC forecaster from Weatherquest, said it would remain cold until the weekend and it could "take some time to shift this snow".

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story