Snow: Essex estate agent lists '£250,000 igloo' for sale

Published
image copyrightPalmer & Partners
image captionThe igloo in Clacton-on-Sea was built by a local family

An igloo was listed on a leading property website - on sale for a cool £250,000.

The advert, which was later taken down, said the "one bedroom house" was on the fictional "North Pole Road" in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex.

It would be a "great first home" according to the listing, but was "showing signs of damp".

Brady Rackham from estate agents Palmer & Partners said: "We have actually had a few viewing requests."

He said the igloo was genuine, built by a family in Clacton-on-Sea, and he "thought how well they did".

"Being an estate agent I thought it would be fun to put it on the market," he added.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionSnow caused disruption across Essex and a yellow weather warning was expected to be in place until 23:59 GMT

The listing said buyers had to "be quick" as the property "won't be for sale long".

It said because of the damp "any potential buyer must have a survey before agreeing to buy".

The advert also said the igloo had "room to extend" and was on a "large plot".

Mr Rackham said: "If it made people smile and laugh then it was worth it."

Essex has seen heavy snowfall, with a yellow weather warning for snow in place across the whole of the east coast of Great Britain.

