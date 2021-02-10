Snow: Essex estate agent lists '£250,000 igloo' for sale
- Published
An igloo was listed on a leading property website - on sale for a cool £250,000.
The advert, which was later taken down, said the "one bedroom house" was on the fictional "North Pole Road" in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex.
It would be a "great first home" according to the listing, but was "showing signs of damp".
Brady Rackham from estate agents Palmer & Partners said: "We have actually had a few viewing requests."
He said the igloo was genuine, built by a family in Clacton-on-Sea, and he "thought how well they did".
"Being an estate agent I thought it would be fun to put it on the market," he added.
The listing said buyers had to "be quick" as the property "won't be for sale long".
It said because of the damp "any potential buyer must have a survey before agreeing to buy".
The advert also said the igloo had "room to extend" and was on a "large plot".
Mr Rackham said: "If it made people smile and laugh then it was worth it."
Essex has seen heavy snowfall, with a yellow weather warning for snow in place across the whole of the east coast of Great Britain.
