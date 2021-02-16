Murder arrest after woman's 'suspicious' death in Colchester
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Essex.
Essex Police said they were "called to concerns for a woman" at an address in Lilianna Road, Colchester, at about 09:10 GMT on Tuesday.
The woman, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The force said while her cause of death has not yet been established, it is being treated as suspicious.
The detained man, 51, from Colchester, remains in custody for questioning.