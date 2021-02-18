Covid-19: Closure order for Epping Forest house after illegal parties
- Published
A closure order has been placed on a house where police say four parties were held in breach of Covid-19 rules.
Last month, 18 people at the privately rented Knoll House, on Bury Road, Sewardstonebury in Essex, were hit with a total of nearly £15,000 in fines.
It followed three other events, including one on New Year's Eve when about 100 people were present and there was evidence of drug use, police said.
The order means no-one can live in the house or even enter it.
Fines of £800 for anyone attending a house party of more than 15 people were introduced in England in January.
After the most recent gathering at the Epping Forest property, on 30 January, Essex Police labelled those in attendance as "selfish individuals".
Commenting on the closure order, which police said was granted after they applied to the courts, Ch Insp Antony Alcock explained that officers first became aware of the issues at Knoll House after a member of public alerted officers about the New Year's Eve gathering.
He said he was grateful to those who have reported events at the property, adding: "It is a difficult time for everybody and made more difficult by the people who are choosing to ignore the restrictions."