Covid-19: Corby rules crackdown making 'inroads' into highest rate in England
- Published
Cracking down on coronavirus rule breaches has made "inroads" in the area with the highest Covid-19 rate in England, public health officials said.
Corby in Northamptonshire had a rate of 329.6 cases per 100,00 people in the week to 18 February, down 5% in a week.
But officials said its rate - more than double the national rate of 122.4 cases per 100,00 people - was a "concern".
Rhosyn Harris from Northamptonshire public heath said a focus on rule-breach complaints was paying off.
She said Corby was being looked at "really closely", with daily meetings between public health officials, environment health and communication teams, district and borough councils and the police.
"We identify areas of focus and look at areas which have high rates of complaints around rule breaching and if there is anything we can do there and we think that is having inroads," she said.
"Some positive news is each week that number reduces by about a fifth, which is really, as well as the case rate, what we are looking at.
"If people are still doing the right thing there should be that reduction."
On Saturday, Northamptonshire Police said it had received more than 120 calls it categorised as "Covid incidents".
'Frightening' rates
Earlier this month, a rapid lateral flow testing centre opened in Lodge Park sports centre in the town for those who do not have Covid-19 symptoms.
The borough council has also been distributing a leaflet to residents with information on current lockdown restrictions, self-isolation, and the vaccine rollout.
Ms Harris said she was "mindful" of other areas in Northamptonshire, such as Wellingborough, which had lower rates but where they were not falling as fast as Corby.
In the week to 18 February, Wellingborough's weekly rate had risen by 9% to 222.1 cases per 100,000 people - the 19th-highest in England.
Shelaine Crabtree, who run the Hungry Hossee Cafe in Corby, said the case rate in the town was "frightening".
She believed it was down to individuals not adhering to lockdown rules and the town's "really strong manufacturing economy".
Because many factories have continued to operate "Corby has never had a proper opportunity to isolate," she added.
Labour Corby Borough Council leader Tom Beattie has previously written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and raised the issue of at least one company bussing in agency staff from as far afield as London.
But Ms Crabtree she was still "looking forward" to when she could re-open to customers sitting outside, currently no earlier than 12 April.
"We have lots of procedures in place to staff and customers safe," she said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk