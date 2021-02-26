BBC News

Misspelled No Entry road sign: Essex council sees funny side

Published
image copyrightFacebook/Maldon District Council
image caption'What's 'Enry ever done to you?" asked the people of Twitter and Facebook

A newly-painted road sign with a letter missing has caused much mirth on social media after a council quipped "someone is having a worse day than you".

A photo of the "No Enry" [sic] sign, in Maldon, Essex, was posted on Facebook and Twitter by the district council, along with a face palm emoji and #oops.

People said it had "made their day", asked what "poor 'Enry" had done, and suggested staff were "on a T break".

The sign is to be repainted, with the council adding: "We're on'T To iT!".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

"If you're having a bad day... just know that someone else is having a worse day than you!" Maldon District Council said.

In reply, a woman said "Just the sort of thing I would do", while another praised the council for its "good response".

"I think I heard a woman shout this at her child in Maldon once," said another comment, while others joked: "Poor Enry, I feel for 'im".

The council, which has been asked to comment, was also urged to keep the sign "to give everyone a chuckle".

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story