Arrests over fatal stabbing of teenager in Leigh-on-Sea
- Published
Two people have been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a teenager.
Essex Police believe the 18-year-old victim was attacked near the Peterboat pub on High Street, Leigh-on-Sea.
The force was called at about 18:00 GMT on Friday when he was admitted to hospital, where he died shortly after.
"A 31-year-old man from Westcliff and a 19-year-old man from Rayleigh were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm," a spokesperson said.
"They remain in custody for questioning."
Police said officers would be in the area over the weekend and urged people to speak to them if they saw what happened or had video footage.
