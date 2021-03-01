Leigh-on-Sea murder probe: Teenager named as Luke Bellfield
A teenager who died from a stab wound having been attacked near a pub has been named by police.
Detectives believe Luke Bellfield, 18, from Leigh-on-Sea, was attacked near The Peterboat on High Street in the Essex town.
Essex Police was called at about 18:00 GMT on Friday. He was admitted to hospital, where he died shortly after.
Police said they needed to trace Alfie Pollard, 17, "who we want to speak to in connection with the murder".
Detectives said he had links to Leigh-on-Sea and Southend.
Two men arrested in connection with the investigation have been bailed until 24 March while inquiries continue.