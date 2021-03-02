Leigh-on-Sea murder probe: Four arrested after death of Luke Bellfield
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old died having been attacked near a pub.
Luke Bellfield was stabbed close to The Peterboat, on the High Street in Leigh-on-Sea, at about 18:00 GMT on Friday and died shortly after in hospital.
Essex Police said the arrested teenager was a 17-year-old local youth.
Four people have now been arrested in connection with the inquiry and they remained in police custody.
A 20-year-old woman from Westcliff and a 20-year-old man from Southend were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A 17-year-old boy from Kent was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and the theft of a motor vehicle.
Officers were no longer looking for a teenager they were trying to find in connection with the investigation, police said.