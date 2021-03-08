Daniel Adger killing: Man found not guilty of murder
- Published
A man has been found not guilty of murdering a father-of-two who was killed with a machete.
Daniel Adger, 34, died after being attacked in South Ockendon, Essex, on 21 August 2017.
Luis Jordan was cleared of murder, but found guilty of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin after a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.
Jordan, 36, of Church Road in Manor Park in east London, was jailed for eight years.
He was also found not guilty of robbery, possession of a firearm, and causing grievous bodily harm.
Two men had been previously jailed for Mr Adger's murder.