Rayleigh: Bin lorry emptied on street as fire breaks out
- Published
A bin lorry emptied its load of rubbish on a residential street after a fire broke out inside the vehicle.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene on Clarence Road in Rayleigh, Essex, at about 10:00 GMT and extinguished the blaze.
Firefighters believe the fire "was caused by discarded batteries", a spokeswoman for the service said.
Rochford District Council said there was a "contained fire in the rear of the vehicle this morning".
The blaze was extinguished by 10:30 and a council spokeswoman said waste refusal crews were "removing the debris".
Watch manager Wayne Davey from Rayleigh Fire Station said: "Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire before it engulfed the appliance which would have caused a significant amount of costly damage both to the appliance and the road."