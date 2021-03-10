BBC News

Rayleigh: Bin lorry emptied on street as fire breaks out

Published
image copyrightEssex Fire and Rescue Service
image captionThe bin lorry emptied its contents on Clarence Road in Rayleigh, Essex, after a fire started in the rear of the vehicle

A bin lorry emptied its load of rubbish on a residential street after a fire broke out inside the vehicle.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene on Clarence Road in Rayleigh, Essex, at about 10:00 GMT and extinguished the blaze.

Firefighters believe the fire "was caused by discarded batteries", a spokeswoman for the service said.

Rochford District Council said there was a "contained fire in the rear of the vehicle this morning".

The blaze was extinguished by 10:30 and a council spokeswoman said waste refusal crews were "removing the debris".

Watch manager Wayne Davey from Rayleigh Fire Station said: "Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire before it engulfed the appliance which would have caused a significant amount of costly damage both to the appliance and the road."

image copyrightToni Carter
image captionEssex Fire and Rescue attended and the blaze was extinguished

