Belfairs Academy: Fifty-five pupils told to isolate on school return
- Published
Fifty-five pupils are having to self-isolate after three secondary school students tested positive for Covid-19 on their first day back.
On Monday, there were three positive results from lateral flow tests at Belfairs Academy in Southend.
As a result, the "immediate contacts" of the three students were told to self-isolate for 10 days.
School principal Bev Williams said although the situation was "frustrating" it was "to be expected".
"We are in a pandemic," she said.
"But we have put all procedures in place and we have got great attendance from the rest of the academy."
Krishna Ramkhelawon, director of public health at Southend-on-Sea Borough Council, said there had been a "miscommunication" which led to the three pupils who tested positive being told to take a second test.
"A second elective test is not required," he said.
"If your viral load is low you could test negative the second time but still carry the virus."
Mr Ramkhelawon said although he was "disappointed" for the students who were unable to attend school, he was pleased with the low number of positive tests.
"The good news is as of 10:00 GMT we have undertaken 7,400 tests in Southend secondary schools. Of those, only six have been positive," he said.
