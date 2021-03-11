Little Clacton van death: Driver guilty of murder
A man who ran over his friend in a "drink-fuelled rage" has been found guilty of murder.
Dean Clark, 41, was hit by a van and dragged down the road near the Blacksmith's Arms in Little Clacton, Essex. He died at the scene.
Mr Clark and Craig Garton, 42, had been ejected from the pub after an argument at about 23:00 GMT on 7 February 2020.
Garton, of Upper Branston Road, Clacton, who denied the charge, was convicted at Chelmsford Crown Court.
He is due to be sentenced on 26 March.
The court heard Garton drove his grey Ford Transit at Mr Clark, who managed to move out of the way.
Garton then reversed the van and drove at him again, this time hitting him, trapping him beneath the vehicle and driving off - dragging his friend down the road, the jury were told.
A post-mortem examination showed the father-of-four sustained traumatic chest injuries.
Essex Police said Garton was quickly arrested and told officers: "I went out for a few drinks and ended up killing my mate."
A breath test revealed he was over the drink-drive limit.
Det Ch Insp Julie Gowen: "This is a tragic incident where an argument has escalated to murder.
"A moment of drink-fuelled rage has had catastrophic consequences."
She praised the courage of Mr Clark's family, who paid tribute to a "kind, caring man".