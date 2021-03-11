'Dangerous' rapist who locked woman in car has sentence increased
- Published
A man who locked a woman in his car and repeatedly raped her after meeting on a night out has had his sentence increased.
Olawale Hassan, 34, was jailed for 10 years and two months in October for the attack in Southend in 2017.
At the Court of Appeal, Hassan had a three-year extended licence added to his sentence after three judges agreed his original sentence was too lenient.
Det Con Victoria De'ath said Hassan was a "dangerous and predatory individual".
'Unimaginable ordeal'
Hassan, who is also known as rapper Goldie 1, attacked the victim after meeting her in a nightclub and claiming he was a music producer.
She turned down his requests for her number and to accompany him to his hotel room, before he promised to get her home safely after her friend left, police said.
However, Hassan, formerly of Falcon Avenue, Grays, Essex, parked his car on the seafront instead and locked its doors when she tried to flee before attacking her, said officers.
Det Con De'ath said Hassan "subjected the victim to an unimaginable ordeal which has had a lasting impact on her".
"I know she is very happy with today's outcome," she said.
