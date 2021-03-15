Stansted Airport: German man admits sharing IS videos
- Published
A German man arrested as he was about to board a flight at Stansted Airport has admitted sharing propaganda videos by the Islamic State (IS) group.
Florian Flegel, 23, was set to fly to Germany on 12 October when he was arrested at the airport in Essex.
At Woolwich Crown Court, Flegel, from Dusseldorf, pleaded guilty to six counts of disseminating terrorist publications including IS videos.
He is due to be sentenced at the same court on 26 April.
Judge Andrew Lees ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.