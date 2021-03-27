Kevin Dundon case: Family 'absolutely certain' truth is out there
The family of a man who went missing at sea say they are "absolutely certain" someone knows what happened - despite police interviews with two "key" witnesses shedding no new light.
Kevin Dundon, 22, of Essex, disappeared from a ferry returning to Felixstowe from Belgium on 21 September 1980.
Suffolk Police said it tracked the witnesses to Cyprus and they confirmed they were on the ship that day.
But they offered "no new information" to assist the inquiry, the force said.
His brother Tom said it was a "shame" they did not get the information they wanted.
But, he added: "We are absolutely certain that there are local people who know things, we have to got to hope that someone's conscience is playing on them and it's too much to bear."
Kevin, from Clacton-on-Sea, had been working on the Viking Viscount for three days before he disappeared.
His duties included washing crockery in the galley on the vessel that was returning from Zeebrugge.
Suffolk Police previously said there was "growing support" that his disappearance was not accidental.
Tom, now aged 64, and his brothers Jimmy and Danny, 60 and 65, said they always suspected it to be a foul play or murder case.
Police from the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Unsolved Case Team said the witnesses were interviewed by the Cypriot police.
A spokesman said: "The pair confirmed they were on the ship the day Kevin disappeared, but offered no new information to assist the inquiry.
"The team will continue to act on any credible evidence in relation to Kevin's case and appeal for anyone with information to contact them."