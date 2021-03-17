Michael Barrymore pool death: Man, 50, arrested
- Published
A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the indecent assault and murder of a man found dead at Michael Barrymore's home.
Stuart Lubbock, 31, was found dead in the TV presenter's pool in Roydon, Essex, in March 2001.
The man was arrested in Cheshire and is being questioned in custody, Essex Police said.
Mr Lubbock had been attending a party at the home of Barrymore, 68, with eight other people.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Lubbock had suffered "horrific" sexual assault injuries prior to his death, police said.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.