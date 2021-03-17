Essex lorry deaths case: Haulier Caolan Gormley in court
A Northern Irish haulier has appeared in court in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in a lorry trailer in Essex.
Caolan Gormley, 23, of County Tyrone, faces a charge of conspiracy to assist illegal immigration.
The bodies were discovered in Grays on 23 October 2019. A hearing at Southend Magistrates' Court was told Mr Gormley did not face manslaughter charges.
A plea hearing is due to take place at the Old Bailey on 14 April.
The brief hearing was told it was alleged Mr Gormley allowed vehicles in his road haulage fleet to facilitate the entry of migrants into the UK.
Mr Gormley, of Kedew Road in Caledon, appeared at the hearing via video-link and was granted unconditional bail until his next appearance.
He did not give an indication of plea and spoke only to confirm his name and address and to confirm he had understood the proceedings.
The bodies of the migrants were discovered at an industrial estate shortly after the container arrived in Purfleet on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.
Their ages ranged from 15 to 44 years old.