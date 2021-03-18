Chelmsford: Man admits manslaughter over social club attack
- Published
A man who fatally injured a fellow customer outside a social club by pushing him over has admitted manslaughter.
George Donald, 47, fell and hit the pavement by the Galleywood Social Club, near Chelmsford, on 3 November 2019.
He suffered a head injury and died the following February.
Callum Manning, 30, of St Michael's Walk, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial at Chelmsford Crown Court and is due to be sentenced next month.
Essex Police said Manning and Mr Donald were known to each other and had been on separate nights out at the club.
A statement added Mr Donald had lost consciousness when emergency services arrived at 23:15 GMT, and despite the best efforts of paramedics and staff at the Royal London Hospital, he died on 23 February.
He was described in tributes as a funny, caring and decent man, whose smile lit up a room, police said.
Det Insp Greg Wood, said: "For the sake of George's family, I'm glad that Manning spared them the anguish of a trial and finally admitted his actions.
"For George's loved ones, their lives changed forever on that November night, and they have shown a huge amount of courage and dignity throughout this investigation.
"As bars and clubs prepare to open again after lockdown, I'd like this to be a stark warning for everyone: getting drunk, or being under the influence of other substances, is not an excuse for violence.
"No matter how small the action - a push, in this case - it can change, or end, a life, and leave families broken forever."