Rayleigh murder inquiry: Women deny killing Paul Fletcher
Two women have denied murdering a man who was stabbed to death in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Paul Fletcher, 31, was found unresponsive at an address on Worcester Drive in Rayleigh, Essex, at about 01:00 GMT and died at the scene.
A post-mortem examination showed he was stabbed in the chest.
Hannah Sindrey, 23, of Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, and Kelly Blackwell, 25, of Southernhay, Basildon, pleaded not guilty at Basildon Crown Court.
The pair are due to stand trial on 18 October.
