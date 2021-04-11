Suspected stolen dogs seized in raid in Hertfordshire
Dogs seized by officers in a raid on Sunday are believed to have been stolen, police say.
They were found at a property in Hertfordshire on Sunday following a tip-off.
The three animals add to the 27 suspected stolen dogs already discovered by Essex Police over Easter.
Investigations are under way to find the dogs' owners, police have said, but none of the animals are thought to have been stolen from Essex.
Dog thefts are estimated to have risen by 250% nationwide following increased demand during the pandemic.
It has seen the cost of some puppies rise from £500 to £2,000.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has promised to look at tougher measures to stem the "absolutely shocking" recent rise in pet thefts.
