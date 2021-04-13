Thurrock bin workers strike over working terms
Refuse workers are striking over proposed changes to terms and conditions that a union claims could see workers lose up to £3,000 a year.
Workers in Thurrock in Essex will only collect food and general waste until 09:00 BST each day until 7 May.
The Unite union says terms being renegotiated include bank holiday and overtime payments.
Conservative-run Thurrock Council said the strike was "unnecessary and disruptive".
Refuse workers earn on average £25,000 a year and Unite says the dispute centres on bank holiday triple pay being reduced to double pay, the loss of extra payments for vehicle inspections and employees having to be more flexible over shifts.
Michelle Cook, from the union, said: "Our members are very angry and we're saddened we've got to take this action.
"We've been in discussion with the council, but they're not consulting with us in a meaningful way, so we've been left with no option."
Thurrock Council said the proposals would not affect pay, and a consultation was under way about proposed changes to allowances paid to all staff employed by the unitary authority, which is based in Grays.
It said a new pay scale was introduced in April 2019 that would result in "significant investment in council staff pay by 2023" and it had been agreed with the unions that the council would review the benefits and allowances currently paid to staff as part of the second phase of this review.
The council said 93% of staff would be better off financially and, as part of the consultation, it would look at agreeing an approach to compensate any of the remaining 7% who may lose out.
In a statement the authority said it "remains extremely disappointed Unite the Union is taking its members out on unnecessary, disruptive and potentially damaging and costly strike action".
Ms Cooke said: "We would like the council to sit down with us to resolve the matter."
