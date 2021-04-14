Colchester Royal Grammar School: 'Toxic rape culture' reports shocked head
The headmaster of a top grammar school said he was "shocked and saddened" by reports of what an ex-pupil called a "toxic and ubiquitous rape culture".
Scarlett Mansfield wrote a 3,000-word blog post about her time at Colchester Royal Grammar School.
The 26-year-old said she had subsequently had current students "coming to me in droves", thanking her for raising concerns.
Headmaster John Russell said the behaviours were "wholly unacceptable".
Ms Mansfield, who attended the selective school's sixth form from 2011, alleged that one male pupil locked himself in two different girls' cars and refused to leave until he received a sex act from them.
She further alleged that male pupils tried to throw wet tissue down girls' shirts and filmed their bottoms as they walked to class.
'Fallen below high standards'
The freelance writer said that some male pupils "felt it appropriate to ask us to vote on a category 'most likely to beat their wife/children'" on the year group Facebook page.
She wrote that an "undeniable toxic and ubiquitous rape culture was prevalent throughout" the school.
The school offers boys-only education for the high school and admits girls as students into the sixth form, according to its website.
It has been in the Sunday Times top 10 seven times in the last 10 years and last year 39 pupils were offered places at Oxbridge.
In a statement on the school's website, Mr Russell said "misogyny, harassment, abuse and discrimination in any form is not tolerated" at Colchester Royal Grammar School.
He said the school wanted to "listen to and learn from everyone who has taken the time to tell us about experiences that have clearly fallen below the high standards to which our school community is proudly held".
"We have made our local school liaison officer aware of the allegations of criminal acts and will work closely with the police to ensure such reports are dealt with sensitively and effectively," Mr Russell added.
