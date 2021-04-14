Essex lorry deaths: Haulier denies role in Vietnamese migrant deaths
A Northern Irish haulier has denied being involved with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in a lorry trailer in Essex.
Caolan Gormley, 23, of Kedew Road in Caledon, County Tyrone, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to assist illegal immigration at the Old Bailey.
The bodies of the migrants aged 15 to 44 were discovered at an industrial estate in Grays on 23 October 2019.
Mr Gormley is due to stand trial next year.
