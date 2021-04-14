Essex: Married couple from Leigh-on-Sea found dead at their home
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a married couple who were found by police at their home.
Officers were called by the ambulance service, who had concerns for the welfare of Eric Angell, 71, and Pauline Angell, 67, Essex Police said.
When officers arrived at the couple's home in Tankerville Drive, Leigh-on-Sea, on Saturday, they found them dead.
The force said it was not looking for anyone in connection with the deaths.
Forensic post-mortem examinations had been carried out and a file was being prepared for the coroner, police said.
