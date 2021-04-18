Tolleshunt Knights house fire causes roof to collapse
About 30 firefighters have fought a blaze at a house that has been "completely destroyed" by flames.
Crews called to the house on Park Lane, Tolleshunt Knights, Essex, just before 13:30 BST on Sunday found the ground and first floors completely alight.
Essex Fire Service said the roof had collapsed but there had been no injuries.
Station manager Scott Meekings said crews had worked "extremely hard in difficult conditions".
Incident commander Dan Kirk added: "The roof has collapsed and the house has been completely destroyed, but thankfully everyone is safe with no injuries."
On Sunday evening, crews said the main fire had been extinguished but they would remain on site to dampen down remaining flames.
