Wickford gardens and outbuildings destroyed by fire
- Published
Firefighters are investigating a fire that destroyed six outbuildings and spread to "multiple gardens" in a residential street.
Essex Fire Service said it was called to Arundel Road in Wickford at about 17:40 BST on Sunday.
Incident commander Marc Diggory said crews worked "extremely hard" to stop the fire spreading further.
The service said it was looking into the cause, but there was "no reason to believe it was deliberate".
Crews had put the fire out by 19:45.
