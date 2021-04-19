Essex stockbroker Sammy Kimmence faces prison over £30k fraud
- Published
A stockbroker has admitted defrauding two pensioners out of more than £30,000.
Sammy Kimmence, of Rayleigh, Essex, took money from two men, aged 80 and 90, claiming that he would invest the money, but failed to do so.
He admitted five charges of fraud at what was to be the first day of a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.
The 25-year-old, who is the boyfriend of Love Island winner Dani Dyer, was warned he could be sent to prison.
The court heard the offences happened between 2016 and 2018 and involved his company S&S Trading.
Four fraud charges relate to Peter Martin, who has since died, totalling nearly £26,000, with one charge involving Peter Haynes, who was defrauded out of £7,927.
Craig Harris, defending, said of Kimmence: "He is a relatively young man of previous good character, the offences go back into his late teenage years.
"This is a case that crosses the custodial threshold but might be within a range which I argue could be suspended.
"Quite a lot has gone into this young man's life in the last few years. He is seeking to reimburse the losses he has caused."
Kimmence became a father with Ms Dyer following the birth of their son Santiago in January.