Clacton man jailed for hitting then reversing over teenager with car
- Published
A man has been jailed for 20 years after being found guilty of the attempted murder of a teenage girl he hit then reversed over in his car.
Essex Police were called to Brett Hart's home in Clacton on 25 August after reports that people with baseball bats were trying to attack him.
As they tried to leave, Hart drove towards them at speed, the force said.
The 35-year-old injured four people, two seriously, including a teenage girl who sustained "life-changing injuries".
He was also convicted at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday of two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, and driving while disqualified with no insurance.
Essex Police said Hart, of Elmden Court, hit a teenage girl on the back of the legs with a VW Golf before reversing the car, hitting her a second time and "forcing her under the car where she lay screaming for help".
A man who went to help the teenager was hit by Hart, "who was heard laughing", the force said.
Prior to this he had hit another teenage girl and one other man with his car.
"Hart drove away from the scene with no regard for the welfare of his victims," police said.
Det Con Darren Buckingham added: "This was a horrific, deliberate attempt by Hart to seriously hurt four people, and will have a lasting impact on the victims, both mentally and physically."
