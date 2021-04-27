Elections 2021: New party in Basildon oppose high-rise plan
- Published
A new political party has been formed for the local elections to oppose the £600m redevelopment of a town centre.
The Basildon Community Residents Party has candidates in seven borough council wards for the 6 May election.
A new "masterplan" for the town was approved by the authority, which is run by an alliance between Labour and seven independent councillors.
But with a third of the council's seats up for election, control of the authority could change.
According to the council's Basildon's Bouncing Back plan, the regeneration would create 5,000 jobs and provide more cultural spaces in the town.
Plans include retail development, entertainment venues and high-rise accommodation blocks, which have been opposed by some local residents.
However, market trader Harpreet Bhanat said regeneration was "needed".
"It would be nice to have more people and footfall in the town centre," he said.
The fruit stall owner was not concerned about high-rise flats as "people need places to live" and he said an increase in the number of residents would be good for businesses in the town centre.
Jake Hogg, leader of the Basildon Community Residents Party standing in Pitsea North West ward, said it had been set up just for the May election to fight the regeneration plans.
"We're opposed to all inappropriate building within our borough," he said.
He said the proposals would "over-develop" the town centre "essentially turning it into a housing estate".
Mr Hogg said the majority of the flats "will not be affordable" and the town needed "serious investment in low-rise, affordable and council housing".
Conservative councillor David Dadds, whose Billericay East seat is not up for election this year, said his party had issues with the height and density of the development plans.
"It's high-rise and we can't have our residents living in rabbit hutches," he said.
He added developments in the town centre should be "no more than five or six stories".
Mr Dadds said: "We accept there is a shrinking retail economy - we understand [retail] capacity has to reduce and there will be mixed development between retail, leisure and residential, but that mix has to be right."
He said the current plans would "a disaster", and Basildon would "lose that community feel".
Edward Sainsbury, a Liberal Democrat standing for election in Billericay West ward, said he was concerned about the effect the masterplan would have on infrastructure in the area.
"We can already see the pressures in our area as the state of our roads and pavements decline," he said.
"It is important that any new housing is high quality, affordable and has school and healthcare provision to support it."
The Labour Party at Basildon was approached for this story, but declined to comment.
Reform UK has also been contacted for comment.
Full details of candidates for the 14 Basildon Borough Council wards where elections are taking place can be found on its website.
ENGLAND'S ELECTIONS: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people across England will vote for new councillors, mayors and police and crime commissioners. Register to vote here.
Why does it matter? When parties win control of a council, they decide policies for your area which could affect services ranging from social care to rubbish collection. Find out more about what councils do.
Who can vote? Anyone who lives in England, is registered to vote and aged 18 or over on 6 May is eligible. Find your local election here.
