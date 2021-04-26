Lee Chapman murder: Two teenagers jailed for 14 years
- Published
Two teenagers have been jailed for a minimum of 14 years for the murder of man in a "frenzied attack".
Lee Chapman, 26, was stabbed in Cromer Road, Southend, on the night of 6 March last year and later died in hospital.
Lamar Davis, 18, and a 17 year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were sentenced at Basildon Crown Court.
Davis, of Southchurch Road, Southend, also received an additional two years for drug offences.
A third man, 24-year-old Tyrel Thompson, had already been jailed for a minimum of 27 years, after all three were found guilty in December of murder.
The trial heard one witness described the attack as "frenzied" and "over in a split second".
After the attack Davis and the 17-year-old went to Southend Hospital so the boy could get treatment for injuries he had sustained.
Essex Police were able to identify and trace the journey they had made from the scene to hospital.
Det Ch Insp Julie Gowen, from the force, said both Davis and the 17 year-old were "juveniles at the time of the attack, making the level of violence involved even more shocking".
"They will now spend a significant time behind bars for their actions," she added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk