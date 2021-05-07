Local elections 2021: Conservatives take Harlow from Labour
- Published
The Conservatives have taken control of Harlow District Council from the Labour Party for the first time in nine years.
Labour held on to just one of the seven seats it was contesting and council leader Mark Ingall lost his seat.
The Conservative now have 20 seats on the council compared with the 12 held by Labour.
In a tweet, Mr Ingall said he was "disappointed" about both losing his seat and his party losing council control.
"I am proud to have served as a Labour councillor and proud to have represented Bush Fair," he said.
In total, the Tories gained 12 of the 13 seats being contested in Harlow in Thursday's election.
Harlow was the big story of the night.
In Harlow, they lost both their control of the authority and their leader, Mark Ingall, and their former leader, Emma Toal, and they lost six of the seven seats they were defending.
A lot has been said about the 'red wall' in the north of England and how the Conservatives managed to smash through what were seen as safe Labour seats.
Well there are areas of Harlow where five years ago you would just not have expected the Tories to win, like Bush Fair, where the council leader held the seat.
This has been an extremely disappointing night for Labour in Harlow.
Harlow MP, Conservative Robert Halfon, said he was "proud" that the Tories had seized control of the Essex district, tweeting that the authority was now under Conservative control for "only the second time in the history of our town".
Mr Halfon also offered "commiserations to the many hard-working" Labour councillors who had lost their seats.
"Whatever our significant political differences, all political parties want to build an even better Harlow and help people through Covid," he said.
Elsewhere in the county, Southend-on-Sea Borough Council and Colchester Borough Council remain in no overall control.
Of the 17 seats up for election in the unitary authority of Southend, the Conservatives gained two seats - Belfairs and Shoeburyness - from Independent candidates..
The Conservatives lost control of Southend in 2019 when they lost seats to Labour, the Lib Dems and Independents.
In Colchester, the Lib Dems run the council in a coalition with Labour but of the 19 seats up for election, they lost to the Green Party in Castle ward and Labour in New Town and Christchurch and held onto Shrub End with a majority of only 36.
They did, however, take Wivenhoe from Labour.
Newly elected Green councillor, Steph Nissen, tweeted that she was "absolutely delighted" to be elected.
"I am looking forward to getting stuck in... and helping make our town an even better place to live," she said.
The Conservatives held on to control of Thurrock Council and Rochford District Council.
Counting continues elsewhere on Friday with results due from Basildon, Brentwood and Castle Point and Epping Forest by the end of the day.
The results for Essex County Council will come through on Friday evening and the county's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is due to be announced on Saturday.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk