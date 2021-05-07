Chelmsford social club killing: Man jailed over George Donald's death
A man who fatally injured a fellow customer outside a social club by pushing him over has been jailed for manslaughter.
George Donald, 47, fell and hit the pavement by the Galleywood Social Club, near Chelmsford, on 3 November 2019.
He sustained a head injury and died on February 23 2020.
Callum Manning, 30, of St Michael's Walk, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial at Chelmsford Crown Court in March, and was jailed for two years.
Essex Police said Manning and Mr Donald were known to each other and had been on separate nights out at the club.
At the time of his death, family and friends described Mr Donald as a funny, caring and decent man, whose smile lit up a room.
