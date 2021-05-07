BBC News

Chelmsford social club killing: Man jailed over George Donald's death

image captionGeorge Donald was described in tributes as a funny, caring and decent man, whose smile lit up a room, police said

A man who fatally injured a fellow customer outside a social club by pushing him over has been jailed for manslaughter.

George Donald, 47, fell and hit the pavement by the Galleywood Social Club, near Chelmsford, on 3 November 2019.

He sustained a head injury and died on February 23 2020.

Callum Manning, 30, of St Michael's Walk, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial at Chelmsford Crown Court in March, and was jailed for two years.

Essex Police said Manning and Mr Donald were known to each other and had been on separate nights out at the club.

image captionCallum Manning changed his plea to guilty on what would have been the first day of his trial

At the time of his death, family and friends described Mr Donald as a funny, caring and decent man, whose smile lit up a room.

image captionGeorge Donald died in hospital nearly four months after an assault outside a social club

