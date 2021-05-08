Election 2021: Conservative Roger Hirst is new Essex PFCC
- Published
Roger Hirst has been elected as Essex's Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner (PFCC).
The role, which now incorporates oversight of the fire service as well as the police, saw Conservative Mr Hirst take 54% of the vote.
He served as Essex's PCC since 2016, before oversight of the fire service was added to the role.
The PFCC's job is to set priorities and hold both emergency services to account.
The Labour candidate, Chris Vince, came second securing almost 23% of votes.
Jon Whitehouse, the Liberal Democrat candidate, was third with 13%.
Robin Tilbrook of the English Democrats secured almost 10% of ballots cast.
Mr Hirst's majority in the first round of counting, means there is no need for a second round adding voters' second preferences under the supplementary vote system.
At the PCC election in 2016, UKIP's candidate Bob Spink came second with 24% of votes in the first round of counting, but the party did not field a candidate this time.
