Laindon death: James Gibbons stabbed multiple times in abdomen
A father-of-four who died outside his home had been stabbed multiple times in his abdomen, an inquest heard.
James Gibbons, 34, died soon after he was found unconscious in Iris Mews, Laindon, near Basildon in Essex, shortly after 21:30 BST on 2 May.
Police believe he had been going to the aid of another man when he himself was stabbed.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with his murder and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court later.
A post-mortem examination found he had died from stab wounds to the abdomen.
Chelmsford coroner's officer Paul Baker said: "Mr Gibbons was found unconscious lying outside his home address.
"He had been stabbed a number of times.
"An ambulance was called and paramedics worked on him, but his death was confirmed at the scene."
Mr Gibbons, a self-employed plumber, had been celebrating his two-year-old twins' birthdays on the day he died.
His family described him as an "amazing father" and said they were "absolutely broken beyond belief" by his death.
The inquest into his death was opened and adjourned pending the conclusion of the police investigation.
