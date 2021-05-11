Harlow: Mark Brinkley jailed for killing Philip Burr with car
- Published
A driver who used his car to kill a man in a "senseless act of violence" has been jailed for six years and nine months.
Mark Brinkley, 26, knocked down Philip Burr from behind in Potter Street, Harlow, Essex, and drove off.
Mr Burr, 38, was found with severe head injuries by the road on 18 October 2019 and died in hospital the next day.
Brinkley, of Elizabeth Way, was jailed after his guilty plea for manslaughter was accepted by the prosecution.
He had been charged with murder, having been arrested on 19 October.
Essex Police said he had been involved in a confrontation with a group of people, one of whom he believed to be Mr Burr.
He left the scene, drove his car at Mr Burr, with the intention of causing him some harm, but not serious harm, police said.
'Injured and dying alone'
A special constable on patrol discovered Mr Burr lying unconscious by the road in the early hours, and gave him first aid.
Witnesses said they had heard a car screeching off and a short time later a BMW was seen on fire in nearby Roydon, police said.
Forensic evidence on the car linked it to the incident with Mr Burr, of Harlow, they added.
Brinkley was also banned from driving for five years and five months during his sentencing at Chelmsford Crown Court, and must take an extended test.
His mother, Tina Waterfield, 49, also of Elizabeth Way, was acquitted of assisting an offender after the prosecution offered no evidence.
Det Ch Insp Stephen Jennings said: "This was a senseless act of violence that ultimately led to a man's death.
"Not only did Brinkley's actions cause injuries so severe that Philip sadly lost his life, he left him injured and dying alone at the side of the road.
"While we're pleased that Brinkley has finally admitted his guilt, we know this won't bring Philip back and our thoughts continue to be with his family."
