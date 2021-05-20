Fostering: Essex couple say respite care 'changed our lives'
The number of foster carers providing breaks for parents of children with disabilities needs to double to keep up with demand, a council said.
Respite care is being provided to 30 families in Essex, but another 30 foster families are required.
Georgina and Alistair Tweed, whose daughter Martha, 12, has respite care for seven days a fortnight have backed the plea during Foster Care Fortnight.
Mr Tweed said having foster carers had "changed our lives".
Martha, who has a genetic condition which affects the protein for brain and muscle growth, has been staying with Sally and Barry Wood for three-and-a-half years, to give her parents regular breaks from caring for her.
She is not able to speak and needs help dressing, washing, feeding and going to bathroom.
The Tweeds, who live in Chelmsford with Martha and their three other children, aged between nine and 18, said a lack of sleep had left them exhausted and struggling to look after their family.
"We were at breaking point when our social worker suggested [it]," said Mr Tweed.
His wife said: "We were getting an hour or two of respite at the weekend... but it was the nights we were really struggling with."
"Having Sally and Barry has pretty much changed our lives. To go back to not having [them], the wheels fall off the family wagon," said Mr Tweed.
Mrs Wood previously worked in residential care for children with disabilities, but the couple, who also live in Chelmsford, both had specialist training which included dealing with Martha's poor sleep.
"As Martha has got to know us... she now gets very excited when she knows she's coming to us," said Mrs Wood.
"It must be very hard to give your child up to a stranger to start with, but you reap the benefits afterwards.
"I would say it's the best job in the world."
Essex County Council's Andrew Sheldon, deputy to the cabinet member for education excellence, skills and training, said people's perceptions of foster carers needed to shift.
The current requirements were that applicants needed to have a criminal history check, their own home and be aged over 21.
"All you need is the right heart, the right head and a spare room," he said.
"We've currently got about 30 children with disabilities in fostering placements - but we need about another 30 foster carers.
"The advantage is that it's a family environment."
