Waltham Abbey: Second boy charged with murder after man hit by car
A second teenager has been charged with murder after a man died two days after being hit a car.
Neil Darnell, 50, from Waltham Abbey, died following a collision in Farm Hill Road in the Essex town, at about 10:00 BST on 16 April.
A 17-year-old boy from Hertford was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, Essex Police said.
Another boy, 17, from Cheshunt, also charged with murder appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday.
In a statement, Mr Darnell's family said he was a "genuine force of life" with "a heart of gold", who would always "go out of his way to help others".
"No family should ever have to go through losing a loved one in these circumstances," the statement said.
"We are all completely heartbroken and no words can express how much Neil will be missed."
Officers said they were continuing their investigation into the circumstances behind the death and renewed their request for information or footage.
