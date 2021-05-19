Chigwell rabbi attack: Two charged after synagogue assault
- Published
Two men have been charged with assaulting a rabbi who was allegedly struck over the head with a brick.
Rabbi Rafi Goodwin needed hospital treatment after he was attacked outside his synagogue, in Chigwell, Essex, on Sunday, police said.
Abderrahman Brahimi, 25, and Souraka Djabouri, 18, of Tudor Crescent, Ilford in east London, are accused of causing grievous bodily harm.
They are also accused of robbery and religiously aggravated criminal damage.
The pair appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, where prosecutors alleged the defendants walked into the road along which Mr Goodwin, from the Chigwell & Hainault United Synagogue in Limes Avenue, was driving, causing him to brake.
The court was told one said "he's a Jew", before the rabbi's car was kicked multiple times, causing the passenger side wing mirror to snap off.
Mr Goodwin got out of his vehicle and was punched multiple times in the face until he fell to the floor then struck on the back of the head with a concrete brick, prosecutors said.
His phone was also stolen, the court heard.
Both men were remanded in custody and will appear before Chelmsford Crown Court next month.
