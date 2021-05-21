Braintree pub landlord stabbing: Lodger jailed for life
A lodger who decapitated a pub landlord for "sadistic gratification" has been jailed for life.
Scott Gilhooly, 44, who died from stab wounds to his chest and neck, was found at the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree, Essex, on 17 May 2020.
Lawrence Bourke, 24, was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to murder.
Judge Justice Griffiths said Bourke, of Lister Road, Braintree, had taken "sadistic pleasure" in the killing.
Prosecutor Andrew Jackson told the court Bourke attacked the landlord with a knife and axe, and dismembered his body to "humiliate" him.
The court heard Mr Gilhooly suffered 70 stab and chop wounds, including to his heart, lungs and neck.
Mr Jackson told the court Mr Gilhooly lived alone in the flat above the pub, but occasionally took in lodgers.
In February 2019, Bourke, a frequent customer, moved in.
Despite his heavy drinking the landlord "put up with" Bourke's behaviour and they lived together through the first coronavirus lockdown.
The landlord decided to redecorate the pub in anticipation of Covid restrictions being lifted and Bourke arranged for an axe to be bought, to use on trees in the garden.
Two days before the murder, Mr Gilhooly told a friend he was "angry" at Bourke for buying the wrong paint for the pub and not paying his rent.
Mr Jackson said: "It's plain that hours before the murder relations between the two men were at a very low ebb."
On 17 May 2020, Bourke sent a series of Facebook messages to his sister, boasting of what he had done.
One read: "I just stabbed Scott to death ha ha ha ha."
He asked his sister to keep it "a secret" but she drove to the pub and called 999, leading to Bourke's arrest.
Bourke's lawyer Barry Gilbert said his client was "very sorry for what he did".
Bourke will have to serve a minimum term of 25 years in jail.
