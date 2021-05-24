University of Essex criticised over sexual assault claim
An 18-year-old student has called for an overhaul of safeguarding at a university that she says failed to act after she was sexually assaulted.
Georgia Knowles, who has waived her right to anonymity, said she was sexually assaulted by a fellow University of Essex student on campus in March.
She said the incident had made her feel "very sensitive and fragile".
The university said it was conducting an "urgent investigation".
Miss Knowles, originally from Birmingham, is a student at the university's Southend-based East 15 drama school.
Miss Knowles said she was sexually assaulted while "completely intoxicated and in no position to give any form of consent".
She said after she complained, it was a week before the university suspended the male student, "which felt very unsafe".
"It's made me feel very isolated. I want to spend a lot more time on my own," she said.
"It's left me feeling very angry, and very sensitive and fragile in general."
She has now published a letter calling for a range of new measures, including 24/7 mental health support, at the university.
It has already been signed by nearly 500 people, and comes after she arranged a protest at the university's Southern campus last week.
Miss Knowles' comments come in the aftermath of an increasing number of allegations around the existence of a "rape culture" at some schools and universities.
A BBC Three investigation recently uncovered a number of allegations of serious sexual assault at Colchester Royal Grammar School.
Robert Halfon, Conservative MP for Harlow, has previously called for an investigation into "rape culture" at independent schools.
Mr Halfon, chairman of the Commons Education Select Committee, said: "I thank Georgia for her courage for not just highlighting what has happened to her, but hopefully what is she is doing will help other students as well."
He said there was a "lottery of safeguarding" and called for a government review to "ensure there is some standardised safeguarding across universities".
The university said it had taken "immediate action to respond to the allegations and to conduct a thorough and urgent investigation".
In a statement, it said: "We are committed to protecting and maintaining a safe, healthy, and fair environment for each one of our students to study and work in."
It said a number of training and safeguarding measures were already in place, including bystander intervention training, the relaunch of a Harassment Advisory Network and a system whereby all staff, students and visitors can report incidents anonymously.
Essex Police said: "We are investigating reports that two women had been sexually assaulted by a man in March 2021.
"Our inquiries remain ongoing and we are supporting the victims while our investigation continues."
