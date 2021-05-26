Jaywick murder inquiry: Two more murder charges in seaside attack
- Published
Two more people have been charged with the murder of a woman who died two days after suffering head injuries.
Michelle Cooper, 40, from Clacton in Essex, died in hospital on 25 April after being attacked in Beach Way, Jaywick.
Jordan Stanley, 20, of Masterman Road, in East Ham in London, has been charged with murder and two counts of assault.
Demi Cole, 20, of Beach Way, has been charged with murder, criminal damage and assault.
Of those previously arrested, Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Park Square East in Jaywick, was charged with murder in April and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court next month.
He has also been charged with two counts of assault.
Essex Police have also confirmed that a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray has now been released under investigation and a 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder and affray - and previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder - will not face further action.
A 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and further arrested on suspicion of murder will also not face any further action.
