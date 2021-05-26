Stansted Airport wins planning appeal over expansion plans
Expansion plans for Stansted Airport have been approved by the Planning Inspectorate after an appeal.
Uttlesford District Council last year rejected proposals to increase the Essex airport's passenger cap to 43 million a year.
But it was against the advice of officers who recommended approval of proposals.
London Stansted's managing director, Steve Griffiths, said the airport "welcomed the decision".
He said the decision showed "planning permission should have been granted by the council and the appeal should not have been necessary".
The council had originally approved the plan, but after the Residents for Uttlesford group took control from the Conservatives in May 2019, the decision was referred back to the planning committee.
The airport appealed against the decision and already had permission to increase capacity from 28 million to 35 million passengers.
An inquiry was then held by the Planning Inspectorate, which included a visit to the site in March.
In its decision, the Planning Inspectorate said: "Overall, the balance falls overwhelmingly in favour of the grant of planning permission."
The inspectors said "there would be a limited degree of harm arising in respect of air quality and carbon emissions" but that was "far outweighed by the benefits of the proposal".
Uttlesford District Council has also been ordered to pay the costs of Stansted's appeal.
The council and campaign group Stop Stanstead Expansion have been contacted for comment.
